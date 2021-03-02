Financial Contrast: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) vs. AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals 3.30% 42.02% 3.82% AnaptysBio N/A -19.09% -17.94%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.63 billion 0.95 -$361.92 million $0.27 19.19 AnaptysBio $8.00 million 95.89 -$97.34 million ($3.60) -7.79

AnaptysBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 1 3 4 0 2.38 AnaptysBio 0 3 3 0 2.50

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. AnaptysBio has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats AnaptysBio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as Rytary for the treatment of Parkinsons Disease; Zomig for the treatment of migraine headaches; Emverm a chewable tablets for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It has operations in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd.; collaboration with Celgene Corporation; and immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

