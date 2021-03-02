Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for about 1.8% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of Financial Institutions worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,776. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

