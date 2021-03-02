Financial Review: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Broadmark Realty Capital and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 SITE Centers 0 9 4 0 2.31

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential downside of 21.51%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SITE Centers pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% SITE Centers 14.52% 3.76% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.37 $75.24 million N/A N/A SITE Centers $448.64 million 5.51 $100.70 million $1.27 10.07

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats SITE Centers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

