Financial Survey: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tilray
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1.86
|Canopy Growth
|5
|10
|4
|1
|2.05
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Tilray and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tilray
|-242.60%
|-92.70%
|-20.70%
|Canopy Growth
|-312.84%
|-13.11%
|-9.66%
Risk and Volatility
Tilray has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Tilray and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tilray
|$166.98 million
|26.29
|-$321.17 million
|($1.69)
|-15.12
|Canopy Growth
|$297.34 million
|43.90
|-$993.37 million
|$1.32
|26.31
Tilray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Canopy Growth beats Tilray on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.
