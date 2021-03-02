FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 3,099 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.59. 29,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

