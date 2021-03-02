FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 588.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.82.

AMT stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average is $233.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

