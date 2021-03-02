FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 117,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD remained flat at $$161.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 241,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.