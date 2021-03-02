FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 37,684 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 687,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,620,035. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.