FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 49,970 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 485.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,900. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -204.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

