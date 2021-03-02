FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evergy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

