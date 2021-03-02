FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.81. 48,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.