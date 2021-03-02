FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 664.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,288. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

