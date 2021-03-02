FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,451. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

