FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.21 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,979. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.