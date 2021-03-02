FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.42 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1,235.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

BX traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 10,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

