FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.55 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 179.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

