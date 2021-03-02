FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,927. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

