FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7.98 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $1,937,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,042,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.