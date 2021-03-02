FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.25. 11,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

