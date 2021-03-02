FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,977. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

