FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,535. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.