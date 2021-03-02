FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 100,207 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,207 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. 14,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

