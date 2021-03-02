FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,064 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.10. 30,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

