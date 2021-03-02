FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,602 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,691. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $297.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

