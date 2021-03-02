FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,777 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.40. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,097. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $218.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.