FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 22,734 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

XMLV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 11,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

