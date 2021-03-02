Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.
About Firan Technology Group
Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.