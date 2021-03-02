Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.