Fire Lotto (FLOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $158,344.52 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00067630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

