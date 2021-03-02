Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $61.24 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Firo coin can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00011035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.27 or 0.03104623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00365395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01064722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00455000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00384644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00248553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,599,654 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.