First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.22

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $27.13. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 42,347 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.