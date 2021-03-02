First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $580,750.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 76,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,753. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

