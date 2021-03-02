First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 20,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 76,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1,461.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

