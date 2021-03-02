First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.49

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 160650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,251 shares of company stock valued at $19,600,586 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

