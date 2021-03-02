First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Niles Financial stock remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49.
About First Niles Financial
