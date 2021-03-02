First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in February

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.
First Pacific Company Profile
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.