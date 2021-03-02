First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 10,298 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

