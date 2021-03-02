First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 240.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 43.7% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 670.0% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

