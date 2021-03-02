First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 360,030 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

