First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

UCTT stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $1,246,014. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

