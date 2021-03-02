First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CVCO stock opened at $216.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $231.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

