First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of NIC worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NIC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in NIC by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.