First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.09 Million in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 87.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

