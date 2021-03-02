First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,188 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,483,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Neogen by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

