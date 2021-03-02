First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,167,422 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

