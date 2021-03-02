First Trust Advisors LP Sells 190,060 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 14.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VER opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

