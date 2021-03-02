First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of FAAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,234. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

