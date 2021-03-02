First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.
