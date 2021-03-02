First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

