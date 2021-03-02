First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 61.6% in February

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 28th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 346,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 1,120,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.