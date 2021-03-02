First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the January 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.