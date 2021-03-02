Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 5.2%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $186.52 and last traded at $187.56. 918,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 802,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -356.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

